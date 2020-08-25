Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Hold

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RECKITT BENCKIS/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

