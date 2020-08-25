Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,875. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 139.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the period. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.