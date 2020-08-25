Zacks: Brokerages Expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLND. ValuEngine cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

MLND opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 105,457 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 180,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 42,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.