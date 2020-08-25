Zacks: Brokerages Expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLND. ValuEngine cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

MLND opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 105,457 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 180,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 42,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

