Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CZWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 101,046 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

