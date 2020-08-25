Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce $8.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.25 billion and the highest is $8.54 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $8.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $32.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.61 billion to $32.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.28 billion to $36.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.75. 28,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $103.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.