Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 2,178.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,768 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Yandex by 4.9% in the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 120,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BCS raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.