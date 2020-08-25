XPS Pensions Group PLC (XPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:XPS opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $275.66 million and a P/E ratio of 35.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPS shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

