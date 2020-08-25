Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Update

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on XENE. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,022.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,623.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.23. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

