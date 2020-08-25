Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 321.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Cleveland Research downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.07.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.66. 109,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.63. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $202.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

