WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

