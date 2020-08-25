Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.39. The company had a trading volume of 254,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,885. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $291.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.46 and its 200 day moving average is $238.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total transaction of $205,823.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,169 shares of company stock worth $9,620,175. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

