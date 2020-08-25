Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.78.
Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.39. The company had a trading volume of 254,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,885. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $291.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.46 and its 200 day moving average is $238.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.
In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total transaction of $205,823.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,169 shares of company stock worth $9,620,175. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
