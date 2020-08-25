Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.32. 151,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,660. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.57.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,480 shares of company stock worth $3,069,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,020,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,896,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

