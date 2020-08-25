Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 428,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,704,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,507 shares of company stock worth $3,404,102. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,993,000 after buying an additional 3,620,770 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,047 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Trimble by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Trimble by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

