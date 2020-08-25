Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

PTC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. 515,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,417. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,788,000 after buying an additional 103,190 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,593,000 after buying an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in PTC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after buying an additional 462,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after buying an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

