Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DASTY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systemes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

DASTY stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.94. 8,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,566. Dassault Systemes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Dassault Systemes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systemes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systemes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dassault Systemes in the first quarter valued at $2,391,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 62.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

