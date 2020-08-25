Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZPN. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.37. 294,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,056. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.65.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

