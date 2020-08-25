Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.94.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $279.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $319.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.63.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

