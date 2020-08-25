WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCAGY. Barclays lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nord/LB lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

WCAGY opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.06. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

