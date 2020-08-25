Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Up 12.4% in July

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 69,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,620.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Insiders have sold 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Winmark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

