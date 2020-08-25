Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYCBF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wilmar International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wilmar International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wilmar International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wilmar International in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of BYCBF opened at $2,058.00 on Tuesday. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $1,860.00 and a 1 year high of $2,251.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,042.17.

