WillScot Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,549 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,285% compared to the typical volume of 184 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. WillScot has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 119,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $2,134,889.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,891,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at about $934,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 283.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

