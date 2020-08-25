WillScot Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,549 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,285% compared to the typical volume of 184 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. WillScot has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at about $934,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 283.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.
WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.
About WillScot
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
