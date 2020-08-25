WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $18.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get WillScot alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at $37,806,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot by 56.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,410 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot by 176.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 913,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot by 438.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 938,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 764,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WillScot by 553.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 760,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in WillScot by 266.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 717,309 shares in the last quarter.

WSC opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.04. WillScot has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.