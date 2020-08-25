William Blair Weighs in on TJX Companies Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

TJX stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after buying an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after buying an additional 1,624,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after buying an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after buying an additional 1,301,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.