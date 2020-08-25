William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Caci International in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Caci International’s FY2022 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.57.

Caci International stock opened at $235.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Caci International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Caci International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

