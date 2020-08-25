William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE AGCO opened at $72.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AGCO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in AGCO by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in AGCO by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

