Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th.

WPM opened at C$67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$76.69.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.