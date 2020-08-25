Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.