Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WERN. UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,788,000 after acquiring an additional 252,295 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 33.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

