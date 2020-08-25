Wells Fargo & Co Raises OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $35.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.13.

OGE stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,789,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,120,000 after acquiring an additional 151,562 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,393,000 after acquiring an additional 197,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in OGE Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,264,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 165,102 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

