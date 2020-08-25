Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $80,259,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after buying an additional 2,394,333 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

