Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 225,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $6,802,580.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,077,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,186,907.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937 in the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

