Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $31.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

WW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 225,475 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $6,802,580.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,077,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,186,907.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 173,059 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 278.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

