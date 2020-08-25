Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) recently:

8/21/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $109.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/13/2020 – Keysight Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Keysight Technologies is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. 17,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,329. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

