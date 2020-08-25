Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Shares of BURL opened at $194.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,601.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total transaction of $562,878.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

