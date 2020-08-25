Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBS opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

