Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $245.65

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $245.65 and last traded at $245.22, with a volume of 1094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.35.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

