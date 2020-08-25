Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Watsco by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 397,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $243.88. 1,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.78. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $244.71.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

