Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 54,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

WAT stock opened at $215.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.38. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

