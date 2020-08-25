Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Argus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.36.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $112.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

