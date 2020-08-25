Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1,736.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,272,000 after purchasing an additional 332,758 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 433,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 129,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Waste Management by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 10,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in Waste Management by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $113.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

