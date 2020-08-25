Vita Life Sciences Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:VLS)

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17. Vita Life Sciences has a one year low of A$0.67 ($0.48) and a one year high of A$0.91 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of $38.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.
About Vita Life Sciences
