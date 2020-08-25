Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.71. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48,884 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.