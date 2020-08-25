Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VISL opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Vislink Technologies has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $8.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

