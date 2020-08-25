Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.17. 114,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. The company has a market capitalization of $396.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

