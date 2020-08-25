Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives $159.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.20.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,217.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $140.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $148.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

