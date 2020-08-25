Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Monday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Vireo Health International in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Vireo Health International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13. Vireo Health International has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Columbia Care Inc produces and sells cannabis in the United States and the European Union. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vireo Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vireo Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.