Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE VIR opened at $42.95 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $403,532.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,685 shares of company stock worth $14,563,244 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 85,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 527.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,661,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

