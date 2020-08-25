Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Viomi Technology updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.