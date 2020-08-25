Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

