Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) vs. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Head to Head Review

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 2.53% 18.00% 7.13% ON Semiconductor -0.37% 10.85% 3.95%

This table compares Viavi Solutions and ON Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 2.64 $28.70 million $0.58 22.72 ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 1.59 $211.70 million $1.49 14.36

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viavi Solutions and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88 ON Semiconductor 3 3 14 0 2.55

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.06, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

